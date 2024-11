Thane: Police have detained two women after the body of a newborn girl was found in a duct of a building in Maharashtra’s Thane district, an official said on Friday.

Police suspect the baby died after she was dumped in the building duct in the Ambernath area on the intervening night of Wednesday-Thursday.

Two women have been detained and a probe is underway to ascertain if the newborn’s mother is involved in the crime, the official added.