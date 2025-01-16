Newborn of critically ill mother dies at Midnapore Medical College & Hospital

Kolkata, Jan 16 (PTI) The newborn baby of one of the three women, who fell critically ill, after childbirth at a state-run hospital in Paschim Medinipur district, died on Thursday morning due to multiple organ failure, doctors said.

The baby, born on the night of January 8 at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital (MMCH) died this morning, they said.

"The newborn never cried after its birth on January 8 and has been suffering from several health issues including nephrological disorders. The baby was put on ventilation and we tried our level best to save it," one of the senior doctors of the MMCH said.

A woman died and four others were critical after the delivery of babies at the Midnapore Medical College and Hospital allegedly due to the administration of 'expired' intravenous fluid, prompting the health department to constitute a 13-member committee to investigate the matter.

The state government has also ordered a CID probe into the incident.

The three critically ill women have been shifted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata from MMCH for treatment. PTI SCH RG