Newborn's body abandoned in garbage dump in Dahanu

Palghar, Dec 4 (PTI) The body of a newborn was found in a garbage dump in Dahanu in Palghar district, a police official said.

The body of the boy was found near an ashram school on Wednesday, Dahanu police station inspector Kiran Pawar said.

"A case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and all efforts being made to nab those who abandoned the corpse in such a manner. We are examining CCTV footage from nearby areas and gathering information from hospitals and maternity centres," the official said. PTI COR BNM