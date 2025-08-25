Newborn’s body found in dump yard; man held in Kerala

Kochi, Aug 25 (PTI) A West Bengal native was taken into custody on Monday after the body of a newborn girl was recovered from a waste dumping site at Kanjirakkad near Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district, police said.

The suspect was identified as Majirul Sheik, a native of Murshidabad, West Bengal. His wife, Sheela, who reportedly delivered the child on Monday morning, has been admitted to the hospital, they said.

Residents noticed stray dogs near the dumping yard at around 4 pm and, on inspection, found the infant’s body.

Police were informed immediately, and the site was cordoned off for investigation.

A preliminary probe found the couple abandoned the baby soon after birth, police said. Investigators are verifying if the child was born alive or stillborn. The woman, now in the hospital, will be taken into custody after discharge.

The couple had been living in a rented house in the area for years. Majirul, a daily-wage labourer, was detained and is being questioned at Perumbavoor police station under ASP Hardik Meena’s supervision.

Police said the inquest has been completed and the body will be sent for a post-mortem to determine the cause of death.

A case will be registered against the parents, they added.