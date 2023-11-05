Newborns in Goa govt hospitals to be screened for 5 diseases, 46 disorders

Panaji, Nov 5 (PTI) The Goa government has decided to screen newborns in government hospitals for five diseases and 46 disorders within 72 hours of birth, state health minister Vishwajit Rane said on Sunday.

In a social media post, he said the tender for the new initiative has been issued.

"The screening will identify conditions that could potentially harm the baby's growth. In our mission to create a healthier state, preventive measures are essential. This screening encompasses the detection of five diseases and 46 disorders and will be performed within 72 hours of birth," he said.

"Early diagnosis and treatment can greatly contribute to your baby's growth and overall wellbeing," he added. PTI RPS BNM BNM