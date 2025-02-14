Newly appointed BSF IG discusses border security with J-K LG

Jammu, Feb 14 (PTI) Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, Shashank Anand called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here on Friday and discussed various issues of border security with him, a spokesperson said.

A Haryana cadre IPS officer, Anand took over as the new IG of BSF on February 7, replacing D K Boora who had held the post from October 2021. Anand has been posted at the BSF headquarters in New Delhi.

During his meeting with Sinha, the new IG of the BSF briefed him on the security situation in the area of his responsibility besides discussing various important issues of border security, the Raj Bhavan spokesperson said.

He said the Lt Governor emphasized the need for constant alertness and synergy among various security agencies to effectively deal with any emergent situation in a coordinated manner.

The BSF Jammu frontier guards the 192-km International Border covering Kathua, Samba and Jammu districts and is also responsible for the security grid in parts of Rajouri district.