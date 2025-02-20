National

Newly appointed CEC Gyanesh Kumar calls on President Murmu

Gyanesh Kumar Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu with the newly-appointed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar during a meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

New Delhi: Newly appointed Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Thursday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

The President's office shared a picture of the meeting in a post on X.

"Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it said in the post.

Kumar on Wednesday took over as the 26th Chief Election Commissioner. He succeeded Rajiv Kumar, who demitted office on Tuesday.

