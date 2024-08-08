Newly-appointed Chhattisgarh Governor chairs meeting of top officials

Raipur, Aug 8 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Governor Ramen Deka on Thursday held a meeting with senior state officials here and directed them to ensure that benefits of government schemes reach the villages in Naxalite-affected and tribal areas.

Deka, who took charge of the post recently, also stressed the need for expansion of telecommunication facilities in Naxalite-hit areas, said an official release.

Chief Secretary Amitabh Jain and Director General of Police Ashok Juneja were among those present.

The governor took stock of the law and order situation, implementation of central and state government schemes in Naxalite-affected and tribal areas, and preparations for disaster management, the statement added.

Deka also sought information about the geography of the areas affected by Left Wing Extremism, and said steps should be taken to encourage Naxalites to surrender. Surrendered cadres should be rehabilitated on priority, he added.

The governor also reviewed the measures taken to stop human trafficking, and directed that vacant posts in the police department be filled up speedily.

He also asked officials about the expenditure for social and cultural development in the scheduled areas through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and District Mineral Foundation fund, the statement added.