Newly-appointed CIDCO chief visits Navi Mumbai airport site, reviews work progress

Thane, Mar 1 (PTI) Newly-appointed CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal on Friday reviewed the construction of the Navi Mumbai International Airport and asked officials to complete it speedily.

Singhal, who took over as VC-MD of the City and Industrial Development Corporation, the region's planning authority, on February 23, said the project was an extremely essential one from a national perspective.

"The purpose of the visit (at the airport site in Ulwe) was to review the physical progress of the project in order to accelerate its implementation on time," Singhal said. PTI COR BNM