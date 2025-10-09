Newly appointed GOC of Army's Trishakti Corps calls on Sikkim Guv

Gangtok, Oct 9 (PTI) The newly appointed general officer commanding (GOC) of the Army's Trishakti Corps, Lt General Man Raj Singh Maan, on Thursday called on Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur at the Raj Bhavan and extended invitation for unfurling a 70-feet-high national flag at the 'Site of Inspiration' in memory of the 22 soldiers who lost their lives in the 2023 GLOF.

This was Lt General Man Raj Singh Maan's first meeting with the governor after assuming charge of the corps on October 1, a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan said.

Lt General Maan had earlier commanded a division in North Sikkim during the Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in 2023, wherein the Indian Army played a pivotal role in relief and rescue operations.

During the meeting, the governor extended his heartiest congratulations to Lt General Maan on his assumption of command and conveyed his best wishes for a successful and fulfilling tenure, it said.

The Lieutenant General invited the governor for the national flag hoisting ceremony at the 'Site of Inspiration' at Bardang in Singtam, which he accepted.

The governor will inaugurate the 70-feet-high national flag at the 'Site of Inspiration' on October 11. The flag has been erected by the collective efforts of Tourism Department, Flag Foundation of India and Indian Army's Trishakti Corps, the statement said.

The 'Site of Inspiration' has been built by the Raj Bhavan in the memory of 22 soldiers who died while performing their duties during the devastating floods in the Teesta River on October 4, 2023, it said.

The governor graciously accepted the invitation and expressed his deep appreciation for the Indian Army's unwavering commitment, discipline, and selfless service towards the security and progress of the nation, the statement added.