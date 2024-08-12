Newly appointed Manipur Guv visits Churachandpur, interacts with people

Churachandpur (Manipur), Aug 12 (PTI) After assuming charge as the new governor of Manipur recently, Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday, visited Churachandpur town, official sources said.

Governor Acharya noted the importance of peace and assured the leaders that the concerns of the Kuki community would be addressed.

Acharya, who was sworn in as the governor on July 31, after reaching the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Churachandpur flagged off a Har Ghar Tiranga bike rally.

He also visited the Kuki Christian Church (KCC) Relief Center, where he interacted with internally displaced persons and assured them that peace would return soon, they said.

The governor also met the leaders of the Zomi Council, Zomi Students Federation (ZSF), Kuki Inpi, and Hmar Inpui.

They presented traditional shawls and memoranda, besides briefing the governor on the community's issues, especially those that cropped up after the violence, the official sources said.

He also interacted with medical students from Churachandpur Medical College and received a memorandum outlining their academic and administrative challenges, the official sources added. PTI CORR SBN SBN