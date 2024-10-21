Newly appointed NCW chief Vijaya Rahatkar meets PM Modi ahead of taking charge

New Delhi, Oct 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Vijaya Rahatkar met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Monday, a day ahead of taking charge as the chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW).

Rahatkar, in a post on X, shared her experience of meeting with the prime minister at his New Delhi residence.

Expressing gratitude, Rahatkar described the interaction as joyous and memorable, saying it motivated her and filled her with a renewed sense of purpose.

She also thanked the prime minister for entrusting her with the significant role.

Rahatkar has been appointed as the ninth chairperson of the NCW, succeeding Rekha Sharma, whose tenure recently ended. PTI UZM IJT IJT