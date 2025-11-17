Newly appointed Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas assumes charge at state secretariat

Jaipur, Nov 17 (PTI) Newly appointed Rajasthan Chief Secretary V Srinivas on Monday assumed charge at the state secretariat, and said that he would work with "full commitment to strengthen good governance, transparency and accountability" in the state.

He also said the government would ensure the effective implementation of welfare schemes under the vision of "minimum government, maximum governance." Srinivas took over from outgoing chief secretary Sudhansh Pant, who formally handed over charge and extended his best wishes. Before assuming office, both officers offered prayers at the Ganesh temple located at the main entrance of the secretariat building.

Welcoming Srinivas, the Rajasthan IAS Officers' Association also bid an emotional farewell to Pant. Srinivas said his administrative career had begun in Rajasthan, adding that he was "happy to return to his karmabhoomi after several years to serve once again." The chief secretary said all departments would work together to realise Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's vision of 'Developed Rajasthan@2047'. He noted that the state had made significant progress in technology-driven governance in recent years, with increased use of data analytics and artificial intelligence improving transparency.

Srinivas emphasised that efforts to make farmers, workers, women and youth active partners in development would be accelerated to help achieve the target of making Rajasthan a USD 4.3 trillion economy by 2047. He added that the administration would make concerted efforts to attract higher investment and position Rajasthan among the country's leading states.

Senior officials, including additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and IAS officers from across districts, attended the ceremony, with several joining via video conference. PTI AG MPL MPL