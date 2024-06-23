Newly-appointed Thane ZP CEO asks gram panchayats to implement waste management initiatives

Thane, Jun 23 (PTI) Thane Zilla Parishad CEO Rohan Ghuge asked gram panchayats to take proactive measures to manage solid waste.

He toured areas in Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Shahapur and Ambernath talukas and visited villages along the highway on Saturday, an official said.

"Gram panchayats must implement sustainable solutions to combat the persistent waste problem. Garbage collection centres must be established in large village panchayats, especially those along highways," Ghuge, who took over as ZP CEO two days ago, said. PTI COR BNM