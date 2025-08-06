Newly-approved common facility centre will boost electronics sector in Chhattisgarh: Govt

Raipur, Aug 6 (PTI) Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has approved a Common Facility Centre (CFC) in Nava Raipur of Chhattisgarh, which will promote electronics manufacturing and investment, the state government said.

With this project, the state will no longer have to rely on Bengaluru, Pune, or Noida for electronics testing or prototyping, according to a government release issued on Wednesday.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai and the guidance of Housing and Environment Minister OP Choudhary, this project will usher in a new era for the state's electronics industry, startups, and youth.

The project will also offer attractive incentives to investors under Chhattisgarh's industrial policy, the release said.

CM Sai described the project as a historic achievement in the direction of a technological revolution.

"This initiative would make the state self-reliant and technologically advanced. It will not only boost innovation and startups but also provide world-class testing and prototyping facilities to industries, positioning Chhattisgarh as a powerhouse in electronics manufacturing," Sai said.

The Common Facility Centre will be developed on 3.23 acres of land in sector 22 of Nava Raipur Atal Nagar at the cost of Rs 108.43 crore, of which Rs 75 crore has been sanctioned by MeitY under the EMC (Electronics Manufacturing Cluster) 2.0 scheme of the Centre.

The remaining Rs 33.43 crore will be funded by the state government, while the land is being provided by the Nava Raipur Atal Nagar Vikas Pradhikaran (NRANVP).

The release stated that the CFC will create a shared and conducive environment for boosting the electronics industry, offering cutting-edge facilities such as Printed Circuit Board (PCB) prototyping, 3D printing, EMC testing, and a wood workshop.

The new centre will provide specialised labs and testing facilities for electronics-based production units, including semiconductors, microelectronics, LED lamps, solar charge controllers, electric vehicle (EV) solutions, automation solutions, and SCADA panels.

The CFC will serve as a crucial resource hub for electronics manufacturers in the region, the release stated.

For example, a small LED light manufacturing unit can use the CFC's testing lab to check the quality and safety standards of its products. Similarly, a startup designing a solar charge controller will be able to validate its designs using the Centre's prototyping facility before moving to mass production.

An electric vehicle (EV) component manufacturer can also test the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) of its products to ensure all systems function smoothly.

Additionally, the 3D printing facility will enable companies to create custom jigs or enclosures, while the PCB prototyping service will facilitate the rapid development and testing of circuit boards, thereby accelerating production timelines, it said.

To encourage investment in the electronics sector, the state government is already running several attractive schemes. The establishment of this Common Facility Centre, coupled with incentives under the state's industrial policy, will further accelerate both local and external investments in the sector.

Managed by the NRANVP, this project will promote electronics manufacturing and investment in the state. It is expected to give a strong push to the regional economy and create new employment opportunities for the youth. PTI TKP NSK