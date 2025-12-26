Newly built ropeway collapses during trial in Bihar’s Rohtas, no casualties

Sasaram (Bihar), December 26 (PTI) A major accident was averted on Friday when a newly constructed ropeway in Bihar's Rohtas district collapsed during trial, officials said.

No casualties were reported in the incident.

The incident occurred when the ropeway from Rohtas block to Rohtasgarh Fort and Rohiteshwar Dham gave way along with an attached tower.

Four trolleys used during the trial were damaged, but workers present at the site managed to protect themselves, authorities said.

The incident has raised serious questions about the quality of the construction.

Talking to reporters, Khursheed Karim, senior engineer of the Bihar Rajya Pul Nirman Nigam Limited said, "Trial and testing work is underway. While increasing load, a wire got stuck leading to the damage".

He added that a lot of work is still pending and being carried out gradually.

"A team from Kolkata is coming to conduct an investigation. Ropeway service will not be made available to the general public until the authorities are fully satisfied with the trial results", he said.