Newly constructed bridge collapses in Bihar, none hurt

Araria (Bihar), Jun 18 (PTI) A portion of a newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Bihar collapsed in Araria district on Tuesday, police said.

There have been no reports of any fatality.

The bridge, constructed by the Rural Works Department (RWD) at a cost of Rs 10 crore, was not opened to the public as approach roads were yet to be constructed.

“The bridge collapse is a serious matter and the department has initiated disciplinary action against three senior officials, who were associated with the project right from the beginning,” Dipak Kumar Singh, Additional Chief Secretary, RWD, told PTI.

“The RWD has also constituted a high-level committee headed by the chief engineer (Purnea) to find out the reason for the collapse and also suggest necessary remedial measures. The panel has been asked to submit its report within seven days,” Singh said.

The bridge connects Kursa Kanta and Sikty areas of Araria district.

In March, an under-construction bridge over the Kosi river had collapsed in Supaul district, leaving one person dead and 10 others injured.