Newly elected 3 National Conference's members take oath as Rajya Sabha MPs

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) The three recently elected MPs from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday took oath as members of the Upper House.

National Conference leaders -- Chowdry Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo and party treasurer Gurwinder Singh Oberoi took oath as Rajya Sabha members at the start of Parliament's Winter Session.

While Kichloo took the oath in Urdu, Oberoi did the same in Punjabi. Ramzan took the oath in Kashmiri.

After the oath, the three leaders exchanged pleasantries with Chairman C P Radhakrishnan and greeted other leaders present in the House.

Last month, the National Conference won three Rajya Sabha seats in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP won the fourth seat in the elections. PTI ANZ DRR