Newly-elected Akkalkuwa MLA booked for 'assaulting' woman; counter case registered by his son

Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) Newly-elected Maharashtra MLA Amshya Padvi was booked on Saturday after a woman accused him of assaulting and molesting her, a police official said.

Padvi won on a Shiv Sena ticket from Akkalkuwa seat in Nandurbar district by a margin of 2,904 votes in the November 20 assembly polls, results of which were declared on November 23.

His son filed a counter complaint against the woman and her brother, both of whom are BJP activists, and some others, the official added.

The BJP and Shiv Sena fought the assembly poll as part of the Mahayuti along with the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party.

The official said the woman alleged that Padvi beat her up after accusing her of working against him in the polls.

An FIR was registered against Padvi, his son Shankar Padvi, who is also Zilla Parishad chairman, and daughter Anju Padvi, who is sarpanch of Sorapada village, the official said.

Shankar Padvi has filed a complaint against the woman, her brother as well as the district head of the Shiv Sena Kir Singh Vasawe, BJP leader Nagesh Padvi and BJP taluka president Nitesh Valvi, he said.

No arrests have been made and probe into the both cases is underway, the Akkalkuwa police station official said. PTI ZA BNM