Newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi call on LG VK Saxena

New Delhi, June 6 (PTI) The seven newly elected BJP MPs from Delhi on Thursday called on Lt Governor V K Saxena at Raj Niwas, the officials said.

The LG congratulated the new Lok Sabha MPs from the city and hosted a lunch for them, the Raj Niwas officials said.

"Newly elected Members of Lok Sabha from Delhi called on Hon'ble Lt Governor today," Raj Niwas said in a post on X and shared Saxena's photo with the BJP MPs.

The BJP registered a clean sweep in Delhi in the May 25 Lok Sabha elections, third time in a row, winning all the seven seats by defeating AAP-Congress alliance candidates.

The BJP MPs from Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Ramvir Singh Bidhuri from South Delhi, Kamaljeet Sehrawat from West Delhi, Harsh Malhotra from East Delhi, Yogender Chandolia from North West Delhi and Praveen Khandelwal from Chandni Chowk called on the LG.