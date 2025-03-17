Newly-elected Delhi MLAs to train in legislative skills at two-day orientation programme

New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day orientation programme for the newly-elected MLAs of the capital at Delhi Assembly on Tuesday.

Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta said in a press conference that all the MLAs from Delhi will attend the two-day programme.

"We have invited Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and all the seven MPs from Delhi for the programme," Gupta said.

Deputy Speaker of Delhi Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Leader of Opposition Atishi will attend the inaugural session.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly comprises 48 BJP MLAs and 22 from the Aam Aadmi Party.

"The orientation programme is a vital initiative to strengthen the legislative capabilities of our MLAs. It will help them understand parliamentary procedures, legislative drafting and the significance of meaningful debates, enabling them to participate effectively in the Assembly," Vijender Gupta said.

The Parliamentary Research and Training Institute for Democracies (PRIDE) will conduct the training sessions, which will offer insights into parliamentary rules and legislative practices.

Under the guidance of the Lok Sabha speaker, PRIDE organises training sessions for MPs, legislative staff and other stakeholders.

The two-day programme will have expert-led lectures, panel discussions and interactive sessions focused on good governance, policy-making and legislative frameworks, an official statement said.

The event will conclude on March 19 with an address by Delhi's Legislative Affairs Minister Pravesh Verma, which will be followed by closing remarks by Vijender Gupta, it added. PTI VIT ARI