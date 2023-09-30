Newly elected Dhupguri TMC MLA sworn in by Bengal Governor at Raj Bhavan

Kolkata, Sep 30 (PTI) Newly elected Dhupguri Trinamool Congress MLA Nirmal Chandra Roy was sworn in by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday afternoon.

TMC chief whip Tapas Roy and a couple of family members of the newly elected MLA were present at the function, officials said.

Nirmal Chandra Roy won the September 5 Dhupguri bypolls defeating BJP candidate Tapasi Roy by a margin of 4,309 votes. The seat was earlier held by BJP MLA Bishnupada Roy who died in July. PTI SCH MNB