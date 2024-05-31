Newly-elected LS members to stay at Western Court hostel, state guest houses

New Delhi, May 31 (PTI) The Lok Sabha Secretariat on Friday said it is ready to welcome members of the 18th Lok Sabha with a slew of measures in place to ensure their seamless registration.

Transit accommodation in the Western Court Annexe or state bhavans will be provided to the newly-elected members who are not already in possession of government accommodation here till they are provided regular accommodation by the House Committee of Lok Sabha.

A team has been assigned the task of keeping a close tab on the Election Commission website on June 4 when the votes are counted and entering the contact details of successful candidates on a near real-time basis.

The team, using a software application, would be able to check whether the successful candidate is a new MP or a re-elected one.

The same information would be shared with the liaison officers through a software application to make further data entry of their tour programmes.

The Central Government Health Scheme medical posts will function on a 24x7 basis in North Avenue and South Avenue and near Western Court Annexe to extend Medical facilities to the members.

Ambulance services will also be available 24x7 for the members. To deal with health emergencies, nearby hospitals have also been sensitised.

To cut red tape, members would not be required to sign multiple physical forms with various branches. This would save a substantial amount of time for the members.

Liaison officers have been briefed to reach out to the members, specifically the newly-elected, to sensitise them to bring a specific set of documents.

This time the secretariat has made registration arrangements of newly-elected members in the Parliament House Annexe. Till last time, such arrangements used to be made in the old Parliament House building (now Samvidhan Sadan).