Newly-elected MLAs of BJP asked to work for development of Chhattisgarh at introductory meet

Raipur, Dec 4 (PTI) Newly-elected MLAs of BJP in Chhattisgarh assembled at the party headquarters here on Monday evening for an introductory meeting where they were asked to work for the prosperity of the state, a party functionary said.

BJP's Chhattisgarh in-charge Om Mathur and Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya interacted with the newly-elected members, a day after the saffron party wrested power from Congress by winning 54 seats in the 90-member House. State BJP president and MP Arun Sao, BJP national vice president and former chief minister Raman Singh, and party co-incharge for state Nitin Nabin were also present on the occasion.

Mathur told the MLAs that it was their first responsibility to work for the prosperity of Chhattisgarh from the very first day of their election. He expressed confidence that they would work for the development of the state and the welfare of the people.

Mandaviya, the party's co-incharge for Chhattisgarh polls, said every newly-elected member has to live up to the trust people have reposed in them.

Sao, who won the Lormi seat, said the people have given them the mandate to rid Chhattisgarh of fear and terror and to work for the development of the state.

"We all salute to this mandate. We have to move forward continuously," he added.

The BJP registered a massive victory in Chhattisgarh polls winning 54 seats, reducing Congress' tally to 35. One seat went to the Gondwana Gantantra Party.

Speaking about the meeting earlier in the day, a party functionary had said it will be an introductory meeting of the newly-elected legislators and a decision is also likely to be taken on further course of action to hold the legislature party meet. PTI TKP GK NSK