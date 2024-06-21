Newly-elected MLAs take oath in Andhra Pradesh Assembly

Amaravati, Jun 21 (PTI) The maiden session of the 16th Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly began on Friday with 172 newly-elected legislators taking the oath of office.

According to an official source, 172 MLAs were administered oath by Pro-tem Speaker and TDP legislator G Butchaiah Chowdary.

Following the swearing-in ceremony, the Pro-tem Speaker adjourned the House to 10:30 am on Saturday.

The session did not witness the election of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, the source said.

However, TDP leader Nara Lokesh, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan and others filed nominations for the Speaker’s post on behalf of TDP’s Narsipatnam MLA C Ayyannapatrudu.

The assembly session commenced at 9:45 am in the Assembly Hall located at Velagapudi, Amravati.

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu attended the session on Friday, after more than two and half years.

In 2021, Naidu vowed not to return to the state assembly until he became the Chief Minister, over alleged objectionable remarks made by some YSRCP leaders.

Actor-Politician and Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan entered the House for the first time in his 16-year-old political career as Pithapuram MLA and Deputy Chief Minister.

CM and Kuppam MLA Chandrababu Naidu was the first to take oath followed by Deputy CM Kalyan and other MLAs.

After taking oath, Naidu went to the Pro-tem's Speaker's chair and exchanged pleasantries.

YSRCP supremo YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also attended the session and took oath as an MLA.

The NDA alliance swept the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections by winning 164 seats in the 175-member House. PTI STH ROH