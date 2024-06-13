Newly-elected MLCs take oath in Telangana

Hyderabad, Jun 13 (PTI) Newly-elected MLCs in Telangana Naveen Kumar Reddy and Chintapandu Naveen Kumar took oath of office on Thursday.

State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy administered the oath to the new members.

Naveen Kumar Reddy (BRS) recently won the bypoll to the Council from Mahabubnagar Local Authorities' constituency, defeating his Congress rival.

Chintapandu Naveen Kumar (Congress), popularly known as Teenmar Mallanna, won the by-election to the Council from Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates' constituency.

AICC in-charge of party affairs in Telangana Deepa Dasmunsi, Congress Lok Sabha member Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy and other party leaders were present on the occasion. PTI SJR SJR SS