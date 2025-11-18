Newly elected MNF leader takes oath as legislator

Aizawl, Nov 18 (PTI) Mizo National Front (MNF) leader Dr R Lalthangliana, who was recently elected to the state assembly from the Dampa seat, took oath as a legislator on Tuesday.

Lalthangliana, senior vice president of the MNF, became an MLA for the seventh time.

Mizoram Assembly Speaker Lalbiakzama administered the oath of office and secrecy to Lalthangliana during a swearing-in ceremony held at the Assembly Conference Hall here.

Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his cabinet colleagues, ruling and opposition MLAs and MNF president Zoramthanga, among other dignitaries, attended the programme.

Lalthangliana won the by-election to the Dampa assembly seat held on November 11 by defeating his nearest rival Vanlalsailova of the ruling Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) by a margin of 562 votes.

He secured 40 per cent of the total vote share.

The former student leader and teacher turned politician joined the MNF party in 1986. He was first elected to the state assembly in 1989 on an MNF ticket.

He lost his home turf South Tuipui to the ZPM's debutante and famous footballer Jeje Lalpekhlua in the 2023 assembly polls.

Lalthangliana was a cabinet minister for three terms in the MNF government headed by Zoramathanga. PTI CORR NN