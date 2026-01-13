Newly-elected NCP councillor Shahutai Kamble passes away in Latur district

Latur, Jan 13 (PTI) Shahutai Kamble, a newly-elected member of the Ahmedpur Municipal Council (AMC) in Maharashtra's Latur district, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, her relatives said.

The councillor from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar was elected from Ward No. 2 of the AMC last month.

She complained of sudden and severe chest pain and was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but died, they said.

The NCP politician is survived by her husband and two children.

Her last rites were performed at the Bauddhanagar crematorium in Ahmedpur in the evening.

Local political leaders and members of social organisations expressed grief over her sudden demise. PTI COR RSY