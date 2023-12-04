Newly elected Rajasthan Congress MLAs to meet in Jaipur on Tuesday

Jaipur: A meeting of newly elected Congress MLAs in Rajasthan will be held here on Tuesday, the party said.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra has called a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party at 11 am on Tuesday, a party spokesperson said.

The BJP returned to power in the state on Sunday, winning 115 seats out of the 199 where assembly elections were held last week.

The Congress, which was hoping to buck the trend of alternating government in the state, bagged 69 seats.

The election on Karanpur seat has been postponed due to the death of the Congress candidate.