Newly elected RJD MLAs name Tejashwi Yadav as legislature party leader

NewsDrum Desk
RJD leader and Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav addresses INDIA bloc press conference, in Patna, Thursday, Oct. 23, 2025.

Patna: Newly elected RJD MLAs on Monday named Tejashwi Yadav as the legislature party leader.

The RJD won 25 out of the 143 seats it contested in the assembly elections.

RJD spokesperson Shakti Singh said, “Tejashwi Yadav was elected as RJD’s legislature party leader by the newly elected MLAs.”

Party president Lalu Prasad and senior leaders such as Rabri Devi, Misa Bharti and Jagdanand Singh were present at the meeting, he said.

Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the outgoing assembly, was the chief ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan in the polls.

