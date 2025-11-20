Newly-elected Tarn Taran MLA Harmeet Sandhu administered oath

Chandigarh, Nov 20 (PTI) Newly elected MLA from Tarn Taran assembly seat, Harmeet Singh Sandhu, was administered the oath by the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Speaker here on Thursday. Punjab's ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had retained the Tarn Taran assembly seat with its candidate Sandhu (55) defeating his nearest rival and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) nominee Sukhwinder Kaur Randhawa by a margin of over 12,000 votes in the recently held bypolls.

He was administered the oath by Punjab Assembly Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan. Harmeet Sandhu is a three-time MLA from Tarn Taran, who joined the AAP in July. Earlier, Sandhu was elected as an independent in 2002 and as a SAD candidate in 2007 and 2012. The Tarn Taran seat fell vacant after the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June. Speaking to reporters, Sandhu thanked the voters of Tarn Taran for reposing their faith in him and electing him for the fourth time. He promised accelerated development of his constituency. Additionally, he informed that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has directed the officials to accelerate and complete all development works promised to the people of Tarn Taran. A technical college may soon be set up there, Sandhu said.