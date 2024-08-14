Newly-launched 'Pusa Gaurav' wheat variety suitable for making chapatis and pasta

Indore, Aug 14 (PTI) The newly-launched Durum wheat variety, Pusa Gehun Gaurav, has been developed in such a way that it can be used to make chapatis with better texture and also pasta, capable of satisfying desi as well as foreign palates.

The Pusa Gehu Gaurav (HI 8840), was one of the 109 climate-resilient and bio-fortified varieties of crops dedicated to the nation recently by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Dr Jung Bahadur Singh, Head and Principal Scientist (Plant Breeding) of the Indore-based regional station of the Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI), developed Pusa Gaurav.

He said flour made from this wheat variety can absorb water better compared to Durum wheat, enabling softer chapatis.

"Making chapati from the Durum wheat floor posed a problem which is not the case with 'Pusa Gehun Gaurav'," Singh told PTI.

He said the better water absorbency capacity of Pusa Gaurav flour compared to the Durum variety produces softer chapatis.

"The high level of yellow pigment in Pusa Gaurav and its hard grain enables making excellent quality pasta," Singh added.

The content of protein, iron, and zinc in 'Pusa Wheat Gaurav' stands at 12 per cent, 38.5 ppm, and 41.1 ppm, respectively.

According to Singh, the Pusa Gaurav variety was developed considering the climate change challenge. It can produce a good yield even in low irrigation and high-temperature conditions.

"The average production potential of this variety in limited irrigation facilities is 30.2 quintals per hectare with the maximum yield capacity of 39.9 quintals per hectare," Singh said, adding that the Pusa Gaurav variety has been identified for cultivation in the peninsular and central India.

Durum wheat is colloquially called "Malvi" or "Kathia" wheat and its grains are harder than normal varieties of wheat, according to experts.

Ideal for preparing pasta, semolina and porridge, Durum wheat is in great demand in the international market these days, they said. PTI HWP MAS NSK