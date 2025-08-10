Newly launched Vande Bharat train between Katra, Amritsar to run 6-day a week

Jammu, Aug 10 (PTI) The newly launched Vande Bharat Express train between the two holy cities of Katra in Jammu and Kashmir and Amritsar in Punjab will run six days a week, except Tuesday, an official of the Jammu division of Northern Railway said.

In Bengaluru, the prime minister on Sunday flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains -- from Bengaluru to Belagavi physically, and from Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and from Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune virtually.

The 26406 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-Amritsar Vande Bharat Express will depart from Katra at 6:40 am to reach Amritsar railway station of Ferozepur division at 12:20 pm the same day, halting at Jammu, Pathankot Cantt, Jalandhar City and Vyas.

In return direction, the 26405 Amritsar-Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Vande Bharat Express will depart from Amritsar at 4:25 pm to reach Katra at 10 pm, with halts at Vyas, Jalandhar City, Pathankot Cantt, and Jammu, the official said.

On the occasion at Katra, Union minister Jitendra Singh, BJP MP Jugal Kishore and J&K Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary joined senior railway officials and members of the public to celebrate the launch.

The railway official said the newly introduced train will operate six days a week, excluding Tuesdays.

He said the Vande Bharat Express will provide a faster, more comfortable travel option for devotees visiting Mata Vaishno Devi, enabling convenient same-day travel. The train’s introduction is also expected to boost tourism and economic activity between J&K and Punjab.

The train is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, including plush seating, modern interiors, high-speed performance, and advanced safety features, making it a landmark in Indian Railways’ modernization efforts, the official said.

Addressing the function at Katra, Union minister Singh commended the prime minister’s vision for modern, efficient, and passenger-friendly train services.

“The Vande Bharat Express is not just a symbol of technological advancement, but also of our government’s commitment to bring world-class transport facilities to every corner of the country, including the Jammu region,” he said.

BJP MP Kishore highlighted the benefits of the new service for pilgrims, tourists, and local commuters, noting that the Katra–Amritsar route will significantly reduce travel time while providing enhanced comfort and amenities. PTI TAS TAS KVK KVK