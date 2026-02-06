Newly-married couple drowns in canal in Haryana's Nuh

Gurugram, Feb 6 (PTI) A newly-married couple drowned in a canal in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Friday. The incident occurred in the Gurgaon Canal Jaisinghpur village.

According to the police, Sadiq, a resident of the village and his wife, Hansira, were walking along the canal on Thursday evening when Hansira slipped and fell into the water.

Sadiq jumped into the canal to save her. However, both were swept away by the strong current. Police recovered the bodies from the canal with the help of local residents.

The couple had been married only a few months.

A senior police officer said bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, after which they will be handed over to their relatives.

An investigation into the incident is underway, the officer added. PTI COR AKY