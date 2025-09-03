Newly married couple found dead at home in UP's Kanpur

Kanpur (UP), Sep 3 (PTI) A newly married couple was found dead at their rented home here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Mohammad Sajid (22), an auto-rickshaw driver, and his wife Shahida alias Sufia (20). They tied the knot barely two months ago, police said.

According to Additional DCP (South) Yogesh Kumar, the couple had gone to the market around noon on Tuesday and appeared cheerful upon their return. They even spoke to family members before retiring to their room.

When Sajid's sister went to call them for tea later in the evening, she found their room locked from the inside. On peeping through the window, she saw the couple hanging, following which family members and neighbours alerted the police.

The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination, which was expected to be conducted on Wednesday.

"No suicide note was found, and statements of family members and neighbours are being recorded to ascertain the reasons behind the incident," Kumar said.