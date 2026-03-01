Newly married couple killed as car crashes into parked truck in Haveri

Haveri (Karnataka) Mar 1 (PTI) A newly married couple was killed on the spot, and two others were seriously injured after a car in which they were travelling rammed into a parked lorry on Sunday morning on National Highway-48 in this district, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Karthik (34), a florist, and his wife Aishwarya (30), residents of Haveri city. The couple had been married for only 15 days.

"The accident occurred on Sunday morning when their car crashed into a stationary lorry on NH-48 near Kadahalli village in Shiggaon taluk while they were returning from a temple after darshan," police said.

According to police, the couple was returning from the temple when the mishap occurred.

Two other occupants of the car sustained serious injuries and were rushed to KIMS Hospital in Hubballi for treatment, police added.

Fire brigade personnel and local residents carried out a rescue operation and extricated the bodies from the mangled vehicle. PTI GMS ADB