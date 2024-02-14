Newly-married woman among three killed, hubby injured in car crash

Pune, Feb 14 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a newly married woman and her father-in-law, were killed when their car rammed into a moving truck from the rear side in Pune district, police said on Wednesday.

The husband of the woman and her sister-in-law were critically injured and hospitalised, an official said.

The accident occurred on the Pune-Solapur road near Chincholi village, around 100 km from Pune city, on Tuesday morning.

The deceased persons are identified as Radhika Ajay Mhaske (22), her father-in-law Raju Mhaske (52), and his brother-in-law Babasaheb Dhende (48).

Radhika's husband Ajay Mhaske (26) and his sister Kajal (23) sustained injuries and were rushed to a hospital, the official said.

The family hails from Chinchwad near Pune. They were headed to Dharashiv city in Marathwada when the accident occurred. PTI SPK NSK