Newlywed woman ends life after husband's tragic death in road accident in UP

Etawah (UP): A 22-year-old newly married woman, whose husband recently died in a road accident, committed suicide in Ganj locality of the Bakebar town police station area here on Thursday, an official said.

The woman named Trupti hanged herself in the house this morning, police said.

Station House Officer (SHO) Vinod Kumar said that Trupti was married two months ago to Shekhar, a resident of Bakebar town's Ganj locality.

Her husband died in a road accident in Sikandra, Kanpur Dehat, while going to Allahabad on Tuesday, he added.

The SHO said it is believed that she committed suicide following depression over her husband's death.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he added.