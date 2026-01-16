Newly-married woman found dead in field in UP's Gonda; police suspect murder

Gonda (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) The body of a newly-married woman was found in a sugarcane field near a village here on Friday, with police suspecting she was murdered, an officer said.

According to police, the woman, identified as Pooja (20), a resident of Mainpur village, was married to Subhash of Kunjalpur on December 9, 2025. After the wedding, she had come to her native home for the first time.

Station House Officer, Nawabganj, Abhay Singh said Pooja left her house on Thursday morning but did not return till late evening. Despite a search by family members, her whereabouts remained unknown.

On Friday morning, her body was recovered from a sugarcane field in Ramapur Tapra village, located adjacent to her native place, the officer said, adding that the body has been sent for postmortem examination.

The SHO said, prima facie, the case appears to be a murder.

The woman's father, Shiv Janam, lives in Goa for work, he said, adding, "All angles are being thoroughly probed. Further legal action will be taken after the postmortem report is received." PTI COR CDN ARB ARB