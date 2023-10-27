Newly married woman found hanging at her house in UP's Etawah; dowry death suspected

Etawah (UP), Oct 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old newly married woman was found hanging at her house here under suspicious circumstances on Friday, police said.

The body of Aarti Devi, wife of Swapnil Yadav, was found hanging from the noose in the roof with a saree at their house in the Friends Colony police station area, said Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Kapil Dev Singh.

Police reached the spot after receiving information and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he added.

Aarti's brother Gaurav Yadav told the police that she was married to Swapnil 10 months ago, police said.

Gaurav alleged that his sister's in-laws used to beat her over the demand for dowry, they added.

The Additional SP said the victim's maternal relatives has filed a complaint alleging that she was murdered and then her body was hanged.

Her in-laws have been taken into custody and the matter is being further investigated, he added. PTI COR CDN AS CK CK