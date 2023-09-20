Newly married woman strangled to death in Kerala, husband in police custody

Wayanad (Kerala), Sep 20 (PTI) A newly married woman was strangled to death allegedly by her husband near Kottathara in Kerala's northern Wayanad district, police said on Wednesday.

The shocking incident happened on Tuesday night and the accused himself informed the police about the cruelty, Kamabalakkad police said.

The deceased woman, Anisha (34), was married to Mukesh (33), a daily wage labourer here, six months ago, a police officer told PTI.

"The exact reason for the murder is yet to be ascertained. The accused claimed that he had done the crime under the influence of alcohol," he said.

When police rushed to the spot after being informed by Mukesh, the woman was found dead in their house, the officer further said.

The accused was taken into custody soon.

The inquest procedures were progressing and a detailed interrogation would be conducted after that, police added. PTI LGK KH