Newly-raised Bhairav Battalion to be centrepiece of Republic Day Parade in Kolkata

Kolkata, Jan 25 (PTI) The newly-raised 6th Bhairav Battalion is set to be the cynosure of all eyes in Monday's Republic Day Parade at the Red Road here, touted to be the second biggest display of India's military strength on the day after the national capital.

The parade will also highlight the Indian Army's operational readiness to meet both present and future challenges, a Defence official said in a statement.

"The Republic Day Parade 2026 in Kolkata will present a stunning showcase of India's military strength, underscoring the nation's commitment to national security, self-reliance, and technological advancement," it said.

A major highlight of the event will be the participation of the newly-raised 6th Bhairav Battalion, which will exemplify the Indian Army's transformation toward becoming a faster, more agile, and technology-driven combat force, it said.

"Designed to operate in high-tempo and complex battle environments, the Bhairav Battalion will bridge the gap between conventional infantry and specialised forces," the statement said.

"Equipped with modern surveillance, mobility, and strike capabilities, the contingent will showcase the Army's evolving approach to multi-domain and future warfare, emphasising India's readiness to counter emerging threats with speed, precision, and adaptability," it said.

The Republic parade on Kolkata's iconic Red Road, lining the eastern periphery of the Eastern Command headquarters 'Vijay Durg' here, will also highlight indigenously developed and upgraded weapon systems.

"The marching contingents from frontline infantry and artillery formations, along with elements of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and military bands, will present a striking display of professionalism, jointness, and esprit de corps, reinforcing the Armed Forces' commitment to national unity and operational synergy," it said.

Advanced rocket and air defence platforms will demonstrate the Armed Forces' capability to counter evolving aerial threats, including hostile drone intrusions, strengthening India's layered air defence posture, the statement said.

A range of high-mobility and specialised military platforms will showcase the Army's ability to operate across diverse and extreme terrains, from high-altitude regions to disaster-affected areas, it added. PTI AMR RG