Newly wed couple among 3 killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Jun 11 (PTI) Three people, including an infant and a newlywed couple, were killed and four others were injured in a road accident in a village here, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Lila Ram (groom), 45, his sister Mooli Devi (35) and 9-month-old Hitesh, police said.

Seven people, including the bride, Basanti, and Lila Ram along with other relatives, were returning from Pokaran city by a car when around Tuesday midnight they were hit by an unknown vehicle, Head Constable Jaswant Singh said. The driver of the offending vehicle managed to flee.

The victims were rushed to a hospital where three of them were declared dead, police said. A case was registered and further investigation is underway.

Lila Ram and Basanti got married in Pokaran on Tuesday. This was the second marriage for both of them, police added.