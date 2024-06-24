Newly wed couple shot dead in Haryana's Hansi

Hisar, Jun 24 (PTI) A newly married couple was shot dead by unknown persons in a park in Hansi, about 26 km from here, police said on Monday.

Tejveer (27) and Meena (24) -- residents of Badala village and Sultanpur village, respectively -- were sitting in Lala Hukam Chand Jain Park in the morning when unknown assailants opened fire on them, killing them on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO), Hansi Police Station, Jagjit Singh said.

People in the park panicked hearing the gunshots and informed the police about the incident immediately, they said.

The motive behind this double murder is yet to be ascertained, the police said, adding they are trying to identify those involved in the crime.

The bodies of the victims have been sent to the civil hospital for post-mortem, they said. PTI COR SUN BHJ BHJ