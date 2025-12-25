Newly-wed woman dies by suicide in Karnataka; husband, in-laws held

Bengaluru, Dec 25 (PTI) A 26-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide nearly a month after her wedding here, with her husband and his family facing murder and dowry harassment charges, police said on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Aishwarya C K, who married Likhith Simha on November 27.

Simha (28), a real estate agent, has been arrested along with his mother and brother in connection with the death.

They have been booked on charges including murder and dowry-related harassment, they said.

The incident occurred on December 24 within the limits of Bagalagunte police station. No suicide note has been recovered so far, they added.

During preliminary inquiry, the husband’s family told the police that they were not at home at the time of the incident.

On returning, they allegedly found Aishwarya hanging from a ceiling fan using her saree and rushed her to a hospital, where she was declared dead.

In his complaint, the woman’s father alleged that despite fulfilling dowry demands and spending heavily on the marriage, his daughter was subjected to "continuous physical" and "mental harassment" by her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

He further alleged that Aishwarya was repeatedly humiliated, intimidated and abused, and that the harassment continued even after attempts to counsel the couple and resolve the conflict.

The complainant also stated that he spoke to his daughter on December 24, during which she sounded extremely distressed, and held her husband and his family responsible for her death.

Based on a complaint lodged by the woman’s father, a case has been registered against the three accused under Sections 103 (murder), 80 (dowry death), and 85 (husband or relative of husband subjecting a woman to cruelty) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with relevant provisions of the Dowry Prohibition Act, the officer said.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact cause of death, police added. PTI AMP ROH