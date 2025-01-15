Newlywed girl''s alleged suicide in Kerala: family alleges harassment by husband, in-laws

Malappuram(Kerala), Jan 15 (PTI) A19-year-old newlywed girl died by suicide near here, with her family claiming she took the step due to harassment from the husband's side over her complexion and lack of English proficiency, police said on Wednesday.

An officer of Kondotty police station said that the girl's body was buried in the morning as the post-mortem was completed by the previous evening. A case of unnatural death has been registered and investigation is on, the officer added.

Meanwhile, the girl's family alleged that she died by suicide due to the mental harassment from her husband and in-laws.

A family member said that they came to know what happened after her college professors told them that she was not studying properly and appeared dejected in class.

"When we asked her, she told us about the harassment from her husband regarding her complexion and lack of English proficiency. She had not been eating or sleeping properly for days.

"We consoled her and she went for counselling and was getting better. Then we went to meet the husband's family and the mother-in-law told her (the girl) why she was hanging on to the relationship when the marriage was only about 20 days old," the relative told TV channels.

He claimed that the girl was distressed after that and then took the extreme step on Tuesday. PTI HMP HMP ADB