Newlywed woman in Kerala claims brutal assault by husband over dowry

Kozhikode (Kerala), May 14 (PTI) A bride in this north Kerala district has accused her husband of brutally assaulting and attempting to kill her over dowry, barely a week after their wedding on May 5.

The details of the assault came out after the newly-wed woman and her family told TV channels that the police at Pantheerankavu, where the husband lives, tried to settle the case instead of taking their complaint seriously.

As news of the alleged assault spread, State Minister of Health and Women and Child Development Veena George said that the victim will be provided with all support, including legal assistance.

In a statement, the minister said that as soon as the issue came to her attention, she instructed the Director of the Women and Child Development Department to conduct an investigation.

Terming the assault on the newly-married woman extremely cruel and stating that it shocks the conscience, the minister said strong legal action will be taken to prevent people from perpetrating such crimes, and recommended that society unite against social evils such as dowry and domestic abuse.

Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly V D Satheesan criticised the police inaction in the case, and asked whether it stands with the victim or the perpetrators.

In a statement, Satheesan said the police behaved indifferently in the case and, therefore, he requested the Kozhikode City Police Commissioner to take action in the case, who in turn assured him that all necessary steps will be taken.

Satheesan said it was "unbelievable" that the woman was brutally beaten over dowry within a week of marriage.

He said that the woman was so badly beaten up that "even her parents could not recognise her", and emphasised that such incidents cannot be allowed in the state. "Such incidents humiliate Kerala and cannot be tolerated," he added.

Earlier in the day, the victim told TV channels that her husband brutally assaulted her and then tried to strangle her using a mobile phone charging cable.

She alleged that the assault came after an argument between them over dowry.

"Right before marriage we had told the groom's family what we could give and he (husband) had said he was okay with that. Now he claims that he deserves more dowry and also a car," she alleged.

The bride's mother said that when the family went to meet her at the matrimonial home, they noticed several injuries on her face and on being asked, she told them that her husband had beaten her.

The family also accused the local police of being friendly towards the husband and trying to settle the case, instead of taking action against him. PTI HMP HMP ANE