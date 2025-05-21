Newlyweds, teenage boy killed in road accident in Rajasthan

Kota (Rajasthan), May 21 (PTI) A newlywed couple and their minor nephew were killed after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle on a highway in Jhalawar here, the police said Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Dhanraj Bheel (24), his wife Khushboo (22) and their nephew Sumit (13), who were residents of Sarthal police station in Jhalawar.

The couple, who tied the knot days ago, was reportedly returning home with their nephew after a temple visit around 9 pm on Tuesday when an unidentified vehicle allegedly hit their motorcycle, Aklera police station SHO Bhupesh Sharma said.

The impact flung all three onto the roadside, while the vehicle dragged the motorcycle for some distance, causing it to catch fire.

While Khubshoo and Sumit were killed on the spot, Bheel succumbed to injuries shortly after he was rushed to the hospital, Sharma added.

The police handed over the three bodies to their family after the post-mortem on Wednesday morning, the SHO said, adding that a case has been lodged against the driver of the vehicle, who is yet to be traced. PTI CORR MPL MPL