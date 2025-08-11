News reporting can change the way people think and behave: Ex-CJI Justice Sanjiv Khanna

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) Former Chief Justice of India Justice Sanjiv Khanna on Monday said that while judicial verdicts have had an impact on society, news reporting could change the way people think and behave.

The ex-CJI made the remark while delivering a speech on the topic 'Judiciary and media: Shared principles, similarities and dissimilarities' at the 'Prem Bhatia Journalism Awards and Memorial Lecture' organised by the Editors Guild of India.

He also termed the press and the judiciary two sentinels of our democratic order, acting as a check on the excesses of the executive and legislative.

"Judgments do have an impact on society, but news reporting can change the way we think and behave. We underestimate the impact of news. News coverage is not a benign source of facts, but subconsciously meddles with our lives. We may not realise we are constantly simmering in a soup of news," Justice Khanna said.

He said that in a democratic society, news or media reporting was "healthy" only when the reporting was not polluted by prejudice, bias, or polarisation.

He said the media carries out the function more directly, while the judiciary does it in a more nuanced manner.

"Both when functioning well, speak truth not to provoke, but to preserve and strengthen democracy. After all, a political and social order that works for the people, by the people and of the people necessarily implies robust watchdog institutions," he added.

He said that the legitimacy of both institutions stemmed from public trust and faith, which are guided by reason, integrity and impartiality, and bias, misinformation, or loss of independence can erode that trust.

"Rights are the casualties. Hence, both our professions require steadfast commitment to neutrality, fairness and objectivity," Justice Khanna said.

He said 75 years after Independence, the question was whether the freedom of speech had grown "more capacious, more inclusive and more resilient." "Has it widened its arc to accommodate new voices, deeper dissent, and evolving modes of discourse? Has it responded meaningfully to the demands of the present day?" the former CJI wondered.

He said it is the importance of freedom of speech that exposed this right to the challenges of political and executive overreach, digital distortion, and economic vulnerability.

"We listen and act differently. You through stories and articles. We, through pleadings, oral arguments and written judgments, but our purpose converges to protect the voice of truth, to be fair and objective. When we do so, we uphold the freedom and liberty," he said.

Justice Khanna said that responsible reporting tells the full story without inflaming passions or narrowing public debate, and represents a range of perspectives, with no hidden agendas.

"Judges reach balanced conclusions by weighing all sides before speaking through reasoned judgments, and journalism should strive for the same discipline and standard. Accuracy and fairness are non-negotiable. Truth, perspective, and critical thinking are the shared ground on which justice and a free press stand together," he said.

The jurist said the media must not engage in claiming, framing, or trimming anything that stands to influence the public. "...Media has to engage in dialogue and critical thinking." The two institutions, all the same, are not without some crucial differences, he said.

"Media is an institution for the creation of opinion. There you stand head and shoulders above the judiciary. Judges as constitutional functionaries respond to facts on record, interpret the law and speak through their judgments.

"We do not choose our cases, nor do we comment on them outside the courtrooms. We must not and cannot, should not editorialise our any constitutional functioning. Who chooses to do so betrays the oath to judicial life," Justice Khanna said.

"We must guard against new avatars of yellow journalism," he added.

He said fast news has its consequences.

"Firstly, the competitive capacity of the user gets diminished. Thinking in depth requires effort and energy. Social media is attractive and many or most of the time, it does not require competitive capacity and time," he said.

Justice Khanna also claimed today's youths have lost the sustained ability to think about complex topics.

"Cognitive reasoning is declining. Its consequences are that the best ideas do not rise to the top. Ideas that carry a majority support get up quotes based upon similarity, opposition, emotional silence and so on," he said.

"Look at the TV debates today. No topic is truly safe. We witness flame wars every evening. Acrimonious exchanges online do not result in bridges being built," he added.

He said that the judiciary and the press were two different and distinct organs, but their health was interdependent.

"The Constitution gives each one of us a separate role. Neither must be usurped," the former CJI said.