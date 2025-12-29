NEWS SCEHDULE

National news schedule for Sunday, Dec 29: NATIONAL **** Political developments Party briefings ***** LEGAL ***** In Supreme Court: A vacation bench led by the CJI to hear appeals of CBI and others against the Delhi HC order suspending life sentence of expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in the Unnao rape case.

The CJI-led bench will also hear a suo motu plea related to the definition of Aravalli hills **** NCR **** Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra's press conference Delhi Congress to hold 'Lok Sansad' on pollution at Jantar Mantar Aam Aadmi Party press conference **** NORTH **** UP: CM Yogi Adityanath in Gorakhpur, holds Janta Darshan; to participate in an event to felcitate sportspersons Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana to hold presser Cold, foggy conditions affecting life in UP, religious cities an exception, witness surge of devotees Rajasthan: CM Bhajanlal to inaugurate ABVP's convention in Jaipur, hold review meeting of water works department Punjab: Cabinet meeting **** SOUTH **** Kerala: Vice President attending Trivandrum Festival Telangana: Assembly session-- river water issues likely to dominate session Puducherry: Vice President Radhakrishnan to attend convocation **** EAST **** Jharkhand: President Droupadi Murmu to attend centenary celebration of Ol Chiki script, NIT convocation in Jamshedpur Assam: Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s vist: Homage to martyrs of Assam movement at Swahid Smarak Kshetra Inauguration of redevelopment project at Batadrava Than, birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva, at Borduwa in Nagaon district Public rally at Borduwa (after the above programme) Inauguration of Guwahati Police commissionerate and launch of Integrated Command and Control System (ICCS) Inauguration of 5000-capacity Jyoti-Bishnu auditorium, named after Assamese cultural icons Jyoti Prasad Agarwala and Bishnu Prasad Rabha Bengal: Mamata Banerjee to lay foundation stone of Durga Angan at New Town at 4 pm Amit Shah expected to arrive at Dum Dum airport for his 3-day visit to state Shah to reach BJP party office at Salt Lake for an internal party meeting.

SIR in Bengal: Hearing related updates, stories and political developments Protests on Bangladesh situation Samirul Islam, TMC MP and Chairman of migrant workers welfare board, to hold a press meet Bengal minister Sashi Panja and UK Dy High Commissioner Andrew Fleming to attend a conclave at the BNCCI-organised Industrial India Trade Fair Bihar: Press conference of state Education Minister Sunil Kumar in Patna Odisha: State under grip of coldwave Cong workers to gherao electricity office opposing additional security deposit notices to consumers **** WEST **** Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to flag off Indian Naval Sailing Vessel INSV Kaundinya from Porbandar Pune Police to hold annual crime review conference in Pune Shiv Sena spokesperson Shaina NC to address press conference in Mumbai **** OZ OZ